DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Both DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.99 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 389.19 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 628% -144.8% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -253%

Volatility and Risk

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.72 and its 72.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, CorMedix Inc. has a 2.73 beta which is 173.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, CorMedix Inc. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CorMedix Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.1% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.8% of CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of CorMedix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -33.83% -36.4% -42.7% -61.65% -76.98% -35.36% CorMedix Inc. -10.24% -21.92% -46.07% 6.56% 582.73% 3.26%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -35.36% weaker performance while CorMedix Inc. has 3.26% stronger performance.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.