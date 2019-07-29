DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.99 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 24.18 N/A -0.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Compugen Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 628% -144.8% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -61.8% -46.5%

Volatility & Risk

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 72.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.72 beta. Competitively, Compugen Ltd.’s beta is 2.41 which is 141.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Compugen Ltd. is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.7. Compugen Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Compugen Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 8.1% and 21.9% respectively. Insiders held 0.9% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -33.83% -36.4% -42.7% -61.65% -76.98% -35.36% Compugen Ltd. 0.57% 0.28% -4.86% 5.71% 6.67% 62.21%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Compugen Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Compugen Ltd. beats on 6 of the 7 factors DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.