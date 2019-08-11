DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 11.79 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Volatility & Risk

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 0.87 and it happens to be 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, ChemoCentryx Inc. has beta of 1.03 which is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival ChemoCentryx Inc. is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. ChemoCentryx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, ChemoCentryx Inc.’s consensus target price is $23, while its potential upside is 236.26%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.6% of ChemoCentryx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Summary

ChemoCentryx Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.