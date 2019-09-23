DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Since DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Affimed N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2%

Volatility and Risk

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.87 beta indicates that its volatility is 13.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Affimed N.V. has a 2.79 beta and it is 179.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Affimed N.V.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Affimed N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Affimed N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 232.72% upside potential and an average price target of $2. Affimed N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus price target and a 133.24% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Affimed N.V.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Affimed N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 17.5% and 41.7% respectively. 0.6% are DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Affimed N.V. has 8.15% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Affimed N.V.

Summary

Affimed N.V. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.