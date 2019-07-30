DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

We are contrasting DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.99 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 15.15 N/A -2.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 628% -144.8% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.72 beta means DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 72.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 3.1 which is 210.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and has 6.3 Quick Ratio. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $43, with potential upside of 72.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.1% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -33.83% -36.4% -42.7% -61.65% -76.98% -35.36% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.8% 1.69% 16.27% 37.54% 35.53% 60.42%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.