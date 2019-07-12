DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Comparing side by side

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.99 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 34 52.53 N/A -5.06 0.00

Demonstrates DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 628% -144.8% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -130% -49.6%

Volatility and Risk

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.72 and its 72.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. on the other hand, has 0.5 beta which makes it 50.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.1% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -33.83% -36.4% -42.7% -61.65% -76.98% -35.36% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -3.22% -20.49% -26.35% -37.33% -31.26% -35.66%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Summary

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.