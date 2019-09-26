DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 21 18.49 N/A -4.10 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 619.9% -47.4%

Risk and Volatility

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.87 beta indicates that its volatility is 13.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Theravance Biopharma Inc. has a 1.75 beta which is 75.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 258.62% and an $2 consensus price target. On the other hand, Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s potential upside is 180.47% and its consensus price target is $55. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 88.1% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.3% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.