DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Contrasting side by side

Since DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Risk & Volatility

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.87 beta, while its volatility is 13.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 166.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.66 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.7 while its Quick Ratio is 9.7. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $37, while its potential upside is 227.14%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.