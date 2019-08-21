DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) Comparing side by side

Both DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Repligen Corporation 71 19.63 N/A 0.46 204.75

Demonstrates DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Repligen Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Repligen Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Risk & Volatility

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.87. In other hand, Repligen Corporation has beta of 1.07 which is 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Repligen Corporation is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Repligen Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.6% of Repligen Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Repligen Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -47.94% weaker performance while Repligen Corporation has 78.97% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Repligen Corporation beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.