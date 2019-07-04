DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.99 0.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 7.37 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 628% -144.8% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is 11.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.3. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.1% and 78.5% respectively. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, 0.3% are Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -33.83% -36.4% -42.7% -61.65% -76.98% -35.36% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 7.55% -11.63% -70.99% -83.76% -78.57% -64.81%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.