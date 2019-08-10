DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Comparing side by side

Since DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 22 88.86 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Morphic Holding Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Morphic Holding Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.5% and 49.9%. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Morphic Holding Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.