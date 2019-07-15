DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Comparing side by side

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.99 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 4.89 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 628% -144.8% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 53.1% -155.3%

Volatility & Risk

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.72 beta, while its volatility is 72.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, MannKind Corporation has a 2.49 beta which is 149.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MannKind Corporation are 1.1 and 1 respectively. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively MannKind Corporation has a consensus price target of $3.33, with potential upside of 205.50%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.1% and 30.5%. Insiders owned 0.9% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, MannKind Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -33.83% -36.4% -42.7% -61.65% -76.98% -35.36% MannKind Corporation -2.94% -18.52% -8.33% -27.87% -29.79% 24.53%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -35.36% weaker performance while MannKind Corporation has 24.53% stronger performance.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.