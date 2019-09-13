DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Comparison side by side

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 107 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.87 beta indicates that DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 13.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.16 beta which makes it 16.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 45.8 while its Quick Ratio is 45.8. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 181.02% and an $2 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $128, which is potential 35.15% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.