DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and its rivals on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 17.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.6% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.90% -173.60% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.83 2.64 2.84

The rivals have a potential upside of 135.93%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2 and 2. Competitively, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Volatility and Risk

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.87. Competitively, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals are 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors beat DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.