DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) and Immune Design Corp. (:) Comparison side by side

Both DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Immune Design Corp. (:) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Immune Design Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6% Immune Design Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immune Design Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Immune Design Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 181.02% upside potential and a consensus target price of $2.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 59.09% of Immune Design Corp. shares. Insiders held 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.35% of Immune Design Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% Immune Design Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Immune Design Corp.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. It primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS product discovery platforms. The company's products include CMB305, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen; LV305 that is in Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or metastatic melanoma, sarcoma, ovarian cancer, or non-small cell lung cancer that express NY-ESO-1; and G100, an intratumoral immune activation product candidate for the treatment of patients with Merkel cell carcinoma and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. In addition, its technologies are also used in the fields of infectious diseases and allergies. The company has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, TheraVectys SA, Infectious Disease Research Institute, MedImmune LLC, and Sanofi; and a collaboration agreement with Sanofi Pasteur. Immune Design Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.