DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.99 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 14.05 N/A -0.36 0.00

Demonstrates DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 628% -144.8% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

Volatility and Risk

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.72 and it happens to be 72.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.77 which is 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 consensus target price and a 22.24% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.1% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.7% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -33.83% -36.4% -42.7% -61.65% -76.98% -35.36% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. -5.45% -5.22% -4.88% -0.63% -20.53% 7.93%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.