DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Comparison side by side

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Risk & Volatility

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.87. Chiasma Inc.’s 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2 and 2. Competitively, Chiasma Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 181.02% upside potential and a consensus target price of $2. Meanwhile, Chiasma Inc.’s average target price is $11, while its potential upside is 110.73%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Chiasma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.5% and 76.5% respectively. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Chiasma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.