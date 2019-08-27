DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Comparison side by side

Both DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5%

Volatility and Risk

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.87 beta, while its volatility is 13.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.65 beta which makes it 165.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. which has a 5.7 Current Ratio and a 5.7 Quick Ratio. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $25, with potential downside of -0.60%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.5% and 46.3% respectively. 0.6% are DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% are Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Axsome Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.