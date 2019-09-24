DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Contrasting side by side

Since DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.10 N/A 12.15 5.16

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Risk and Volatility

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 0.87 and it happens to be 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.42 which is 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $2, with potential upside of 232.50%. On the other hand, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 51.81% and its consensus target price is $77. The results provided earlier shows that DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -47.94% weaker performance while Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 60.92% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.