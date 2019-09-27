DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Comparison side by side

Both DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 9.96M -3.36 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 7.62M -4.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,268,466,632.71% 264.9% -173.6% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 77,596,741.34% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$2 is DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 258.62%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Applied Therapeutics Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.