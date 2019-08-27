DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Contrasting side by side

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is $6, which is potential 640.74% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 28.3% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Aileron Therapeutics Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.