DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.99 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 55 23.10 N/A -5.99 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 628% -144.8% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6%

Volatility and Risk

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.72 and its 72.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.32 which is 132.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $75, while its potential upside is 64.51%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.1% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -33.83% -36.4% -42.7% -61.65% -76.98% -35.36% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.33% -20.89% -12.36% -31.47% -45.54% 2.69%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -35.36% weaker performance while Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.69% stronger performance.

Summary

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.