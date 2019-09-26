DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Comparing side by side

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.55 N/A -0.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2 and 2. Competitively, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.8 and 13.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $2, and a 240.95% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.4% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.