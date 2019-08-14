Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) EPS Estimated At $1.46; Springowl Associates Trimmed Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Stake By $2.17 Million

Springowl Associates Llc decreased Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) stake by 51.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Springowl Associates Llc sold 41,817 shares as Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA)’s stock declined 13.71%. The Springowl Associates Llc holds 39,287 shares with $2.08 million value, down from 81,104 last quarter. Papa Johns Intl Inc now has $1.44B valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $45.2. About 731,735 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 02/05/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is bringing in a new chief marketing officer as it mixes up its strategy; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 12/03/2018 – RICKY SANDLER REPORTS 6.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC, AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Smith Promoted From Senior Vice Pres, Global Sales and Development for Papa John’s; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC PZZA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 07/03/2018 – Peyton Manning sells his Papa John’s franchises before split with NFL

Analysts expect Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) to report $1.46 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.35 EPS change or 19.34% from last quarter’s $1.81 EPS. DELL’s profit would be $1.05 billion giving it 8.48 P/E if the $1.46 EPS is correct. After having $1.16 EPS previously, Dell Technologies Inc.’s analysts see 25.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $49.52. About 3.01 million shares traded or 13.13% up from the average. Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has risen 12.52% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.52% the S&P500.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $141,969 activity. $141,969 worth of Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) was bought by SANFILIPPO ANTHONY MICHAEL on Friday, May 17.

Among 5 analysts covering Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Papa John’s International has $60 highest and $35 lowest target. $53.67’s average target is 18.74% above currents $45.2 stock price. Papa John’s International had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 8. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, March 27 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Longbow given on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, February 27.

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “MKM Bullish On Papa John’s: ‘Return To Basics’ – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Papa John’s International, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PZZA) Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: PZZA, VAC, INTC – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FDX, AAN, PZZA – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Papa John’s (PZZA) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Ltd owns 1.27 million shares. Susquehanna International Gp Llp holds 8,132 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 231,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 50,882 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 379,135 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 79,049 are held by Cooper Creek Prns Management Ltd Liability Corporation. 48,778 are owned by Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 44,770 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Savings Bank stated it has 1,703 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 2,102 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Garnet Equity Capital has 4.97% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 80,000 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Granite Partners Ltd Com holds 1.02% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) or 339,613 shares. Maverick Capital Ltd accumulated 0.27% or 390,980 shares.

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, makes, markets, sells, and supports information technology services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $35.58 billion. It operates through three divisions: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. It currently has negative earnings. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

More notable recent Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Dell Technologies Stock Rose 13.7% in July – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dell gains a bull on risk/reward – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dell Technologies: Too Much Debt – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Dell (DELL) PT Lowered to $68 at BofA/Merrill Lynch – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dell Technologies: Disappointing Quarter Doesn’t Impact SOTP Case – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.