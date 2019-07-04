Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Since Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) are part of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delek US Holdings Inc. 35 0.31 N/A 6.29 5.68 Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. 11 0.00 N/A 0.27 19.81

Table 1 demonstrates Delek US Holdings Inc. and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Delek US Holdings Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Delek US Holdings Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Delek US Holdings Inc. and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delek US Holdings Inc. 0.00% 31.4% 8.6% Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. 0.00% 12.4% 3.9%

Risk & Volatility

Delek US Holdings Inc. has a 1.29 beta, while its volatility is 29.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Delek US Holdings Inc. are 1.5 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Delek US Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Delek US Holdings Inc. and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delek US Holdings Inc. 1 3 3 2.43 Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

$45.5 is Delek US Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 11.79%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Delek US Holdings Inc. shares and 4.7% of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. shares. Delek US Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 26.8% of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delek US Holdings Inc. -3.06% -4.61% 6.49% -8.14% -28.65% 10.06% Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. -4.17% -8.64% -27.63% -2.58% -30.49% -21.86%

For the past year Delek US Holdings Inc. has 10.06% stronger performance while Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has -21.86% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Delek US Holdings Inc. beats Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. operates as an integrated energy company that provides petroleum refining and transportation services. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates two refineries in Tyler, Texas, and El Dorado, Arkansas; and produces various petroleum-based products used in transportation and industrial markets. This segment offers a range of products, such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuels, liquefied petroleum gas, and natural gas liquids, as well as biodiesel blended products. The Logistics segment gathers, transports, and stores crude oil and intermediate products, as well as markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It also offers crude oil and refined product transportation services; terminalling; and wholesale marketing services to third parties in Texas, Tennessee, and Arkansas, as well as markets light products using third-party terminals. This segment owns or leases approximately 400 miles of crude oil transportation pipelines, 366 miles of active refined product pipelines, 600-mile crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks with an aggregate of 7.3 million barrels of active shell capacity. The company serves oil companies, independent refiners and marketers, jobbers, distributors, utility and transportation companies, independent retail fuel operators, and the United States government. Delek US Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distribution, fuel distribution, and related businesses. It operates through five segments: Gas Distribution, Fuel Distribution, Chemicals, Storage, and Drugstores. The Gas Distribution segment distributes LPG to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, principally in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil. The Fuel Distribution segment is involved in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants and related activities through a network of 7,563 Ipiranga service stations. The Chemicals segment produces ethylene oxide and its derivatives, as well as fatty alcohols, which are raw materials used in the home and personal care, agrochemical, paints, varnishes, and other industries. The Storage segment operates liquid bulk terminals, primarily in the Southeast and Northeast regions of Brazil. The Drugstores segment trades in pharmaceutical, hygiene, and beauty products through its own drugstore chain in the states of AmapÃ¡, CearÃ¡, MaranhÃ£o, ParÃ¡, ParaÃ­ba, Pernambuco, PiauÃ­, Rio Grande do Norte, SÃ£o Paulo, and Tocantins. Further, it provides specialty chemicals; and stores liquid bulk in six ports. The company also has operations in the United States, Mexico, Uruguay, and Venezuela. Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.