Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delek US Holdings Inc. 35 0.30 N/A 6.29 5.68 Phillips 66 92 0.40 N/A 11.35 7.69

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Delek US Holdings Inc. and Phillips 66. Phillips 66 is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Delek US Holdings Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Delek US Holdings Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delek US Holdings Inc. 0.00% 31.4% 8.6% Phillips 66 0.00% 22.3% 9.5%

Risk & Volatility

Delek US Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.29 beta. Competitively, Phillips 66’s beta is 0.94 which is 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Delek US Holdings Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Phillips 66 is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Delek US Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Phillips 66.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Delek US Holdings Inc. and Phillips 66.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delek US Holdings Inc. 1 2 3 2.50 Phillips 66 0 2 1 2.33

Delek US Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $45.5, while its potential upside is 14.81%. Meanwhile, Phillips 66’s consensus price target is $105.25, while its potential upside is 7.71%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Delek US Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Phillips 66.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Delek US Holdings Inc. and Phillips 66 has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 73.3%. Delek US Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Phillips 66’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delek US Holdings Inc. -3.06% -4.61% 6.49% -8.14% -28.65% 10.06% Phillips 66 1.63% -9.29% -9.18% -12.47% -26.2% 1.33%

For the past year Delek US Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Phillips 66

Summary

Phillips 66 beats on 8 of the 12 factors Delek US Holdings Inc.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. operates as an integrated energy company that provides petroleum refining and transportation services. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates two refineries in Tyler, Texas, and El Dorado, Arkansas; and produces various petroleum-based products used in transportation and industrial markets. This segment offers a range of products, such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuels, liquefied petroleum gas, and natural gas liquids, as well as biodiesel blended products. The Logistics segment gathers, transports, and stores crude oil and intermediate products, as well as markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It also offers crude oil and refined product transportation services; terminalling; and wholesale marketing services to third parties in Texas, Tennessee, and Arkansas, as well as markets light products using third-party terminals. This segment owns or leases approximately 400 miles of crude oil transportation pipelines, 366 miles of active refined product pipelines, 600-mile crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks with an aggregate of 7.3 million barrels of active shell capacity. The company serves oil companies, independent refiners and marketers, jobbers, distributors, utility and transportation companies, independent retail fuel operators, and the United States government. Delek US Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids in the United States; and stores, refrigerates, and exports liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) primarily to Asia and Europe. This segment also transports crude oil and other feedstocks to its refineries and other locations, as well as delivers refined and specialty products, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products. The Chemicals segment manufactures and markets ethylene and other olefin products; aromatics and styrenics products, such as benzene, styrene, paraxylene, and cyclohexane, as well as polystyrene and styrene-butadiene copolymers; and various specialty chemical products, including organosulfur chemicals, solvents, catalysts, drilling chemicals, and mining chemicals. The Refining segment buys, sells, and refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products comprising gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels at 13 refineries primarily in the United States and Europe. The M&S segment purchases for resale and markets refined petroleum products consisting of gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels primarily in the United States and Europe. It also manufactures and sells specialty products, such as petroleum coke products, waxes, solvents, and polypropylene. In addition, this segment generates electricity and provides merchant power into the Texas market. Phillips 66 was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.