Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ferrellgas Partners L.P. (NYSE:FGP)

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) and Ferrellgas Partners L.P. (NYSE:FGP) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delek US Holdings Inc. 35 0.31 N/A 6.29 5.68 Ferrellgas Partners L.P. 1 0.05 N/A -2.23 0.00

In table 1 we can see Delek US Holdings Inc. and Ferrellgas Partners L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Delek US Holdings Inc. and Ferrellgas Partners L.P.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delek US Holdings Inc. 0.00% 31.4% 8.6% Ferrellgas Partners L.P. 0.00% 23.1% -15.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.29 shows that Delek US Holdings Inc. is 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Ferrellgas Partners L.P. has a 3.02 beta which is 202.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Delek US Holdings Inc. are 1.5 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Ferrellgas Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Delek US Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ferrellgas Partners L.P.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Delek US Holdings Inc. and Ferrellgas Partners L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delek US Holdings Inc. 1 3 3 2.43 Ferrellgas Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

Delek US Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 11.79% at a $45.5 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Delek US Holdings Inc. and Ferrellgas Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 6.9% respectively. Delek US Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, Ferrellgas Partners L.P. has 28.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delek US Holdings Inc. -3.06% -4.61% 6.49% -8.14% -28.65% 10.06% Ferrellgas Partners L.P. 0% 5.93% -1.57% -23.31% -65.18% 133.64%

For the past year Delek US Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Ferrellgas Partners L.P.

Summary

Delek US Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Ferrellgas Partners L.P.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. operates as an integrated energy company that provides petroleum refining and transportation services. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates two refineries in Tyler, Texas, and El Dorado, Arkansas; and produces various petroleum-based products used in transportation and industrial markets. This segment offers a range of products, such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuels, liquefied petroleum gas, and natural gas liquids, as well as biodiesel blended products. The Logistics segment gathers, transports, and stores crude oil and intermediate products, as well as markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It also offers crude oil and refined product transportation services; terminalling; and wholesale marketing services to third parties in Texas, Tennessee, and Arkansas, as well as markets light products using third-party terminals. This segment owns or leases approximately 400 miles of crude oil transportation pipelines, 366 miles of active refined product pipelines, 600-mile crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks with an aggregate of 7.3 million barrels of active shell capacity. The company serves oil companies, independent refiners and marketers, jobbers, distributors, utility and transportation companies, independent retail fuel operators, and the United States government. Delek US Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Propane Operations and Related Equipment Sales, and Midstream Operations. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customersÂ’ premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets. The companyÂ’s propane is primarily used for space heating, water heating, cooking, outdoor cooking using gas grills, crop drying, irrigation, weed control, and other propane fueled appliances; as an engine fuel for combustion engine vehicles and forklifts; and as a heating or energy source in manufacturing and drying processes. It serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale, and other customers in 50 States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As of July 31, 2017, it operated 61 service centers and 789 propane distribution locations. The company is also involved in the sale of refined fuels; provision of common carrier services; retail sale of propane appliances and related parts and fittings, as well as other retail propane related services and consumer products; sale of gas grills, grilling tools and accessories, patio heaters, fireplace and garden accessories, mosquito traps, and other outdoor products; and treatment and disposal of salt water generated from crude oil production, as well as in the sale of crude oil. In addition, it operates salt water disposal wells in the Eagle Ford shale region of south Texas; and provides crude oil transportation and logistics services under the Bridger Logistics brand name. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.