Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) is a company in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Delek US Holdings Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 52.41% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Delek US Holdings Inc. has 1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 12.32% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Delek US Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delek US Holdings Inc. 0.00% 31.40% 8.60% Industry Average 3.11% 15.87% 5.94%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Delek US Holdings Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Delek US Holdings Inc. N/A 37 6.84 Industry Average 360.37M 11.59B 20.93

Delek US Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Delek US Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delek US Holdings Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 1.27 2.18 2.55

Delek US Holdings Inc. presently has an average target price of $42, suggesting a potential upside of 26.20%. The peers have a potential upside of 38.29%. Given Delek US Holdings Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Delek US Holdings Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Delek US Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delek US Holdings Inc. 4.21% 6.79% 20.4% 33.66% -18.33% 32.51% Industry Average 2.87% 5.63% 16.21% 23.81% 33.59% 42.36%

For the past year Delek US Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Delek US Holdings Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Delek US Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Delek US Holdings Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.42 and has 0.93 Quick Ratio. Delek US Holdings Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Delek US Holdings Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.62 shows that Delek US Holdings Inc. is 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Delek US Holdings Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.30 which is 30.33% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Delek US Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Delek US Holdings Inc.’s competitors beat Delek US Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. operates as an integrated energy company that provides petroleum refining and transportation services. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates two refineries in Tyler, Texas, and El Dorado, Arkansas; and produces various petroleum-based products used in transportation and industrial markets. This segment offers a range of products, such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuels, liquefied petroleum gas, and natural gas liquids, as well as biodiesel blended products. The Logistics segment gathers, transports, and stores crude oil and intermediate products, as well as markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It also offers crude oil and refined product transportation services; terminalling; and wholesale marketing services to third parties in Texas, Tennessee, and Arkansas, as well as markets light products using third-party terminals. This segment owns or leases approximately 400 miles of crude oil transportation pipelines, 366 miles of active refined product pipelines, 600-mile crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks with an aggregate of 7.3 million barrels of active shell capacity. The company serves oil companies, independent refiners and marketers, jobbers, distributors, utility and transportation companies, independent retail fuel operators, and the United States government. Delek US Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.