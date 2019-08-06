Delek US Holdings (DK) to pay $0.29 on Sep 3, 2019; Internationa Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Shorts Decreased By 0.77%

Internationa Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) had a decrease of 0.77% in short interest. IFF’s SI was 11.32 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.77% from 11.41M shares previously. With 957,100 avg volume, 12 days are for Internationa Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)’s short sellers to cover IFF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $141.47. About 1.27 million shares traded or 41.55% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF: 5-6 YEARS TO RECOVER FRUTAROM CAPITAL COST ON CASH BASIS; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Iff’s Ratings On Review For Downgrade On Deal Announcement; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES IFF’S RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE ON DEAL AN; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.60; 09/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM DEAL INCL TERMINATION FEES UP TO $191M; 07/05/2018 – IFF to Combine with Frutarom to Create a Global Leader in Taste, Scent and Nutrition; 07/05/2018 – IFF swallows Frutarom for $7bn in health-focused shift; 07/05/2018 – Terms of Agreement Have Been Unanimously Approved by Boards of IFF and Frutarom; 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 15/05/2018 – IFF NEEDS TO EDUCATE U.S. INVESTORS ABOUT FRUTAROM: IFF CEO

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) is expected to pay $0.29 on Sep 3, 2019. (NYSE:DK) shareholders before Aug 16, 2019 will receive the $0.29 dividend. Delek US Holdings Inc’s current price of $38.01 translates into 0.76% yield. Delek US Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 19, 2019 as record date. Aug 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 8.59% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $38.01. About 2.50 million shares traded or 89.03% up from the average. Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) has declined 18.33% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.33% the S&P500. Some Historical DK News: 21/03/2018 – Aphrodite Partners in Talks to Sell 6 Bcm/Yr to Shell: Delek; 25/05/2018 – Delek US and Delek Logistics Announce Regina Jones has Joined the Companies as EVP, General Counsel and Secretary; 02/04/2018 – Delek US Holdings Simplifies Debt Structure with new $1.0 Billion Revolving Credit Facility and $700.0 Million Term Loan B; 28/03/2018 – MAPCO Selects Gilbarco’s Passport® Point-of-Sale System to Drive Business Growth; 07/03/2018 DELEK DRILLING, NOBLE BEGIN TALKS WITH EMG ON USING PIPELINE; 19/03/2018 – Delek US Announces Sale of Paramount, CA Assets, including the Alt Air Renewable Fuels Facility; 23/04/2018 – DELEK PUBLISHES DRAFT PROSPECTUS FOR `DELEK TAMLUGIM 2012′; 31/05/2018 – DELEK GROUP LTD DLEKG.TA – WILL CONTINUE TO DIVEST NON-CORE ASSETS AS CO FOCUSES ON EXPANDING ENERGY BUSINESS IN ISRAEL AND ABROAD; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 19/03/2018 – Delek US: Transaction Should Result in Expected Proceeds to Delek of About $72 Million

Among 6 analysts covering Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Delek US Holdings had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The stock of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, June 25. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The stock of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21. Goldman Sachs downgraded Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $42 target. The stock of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Raymond James. The stock of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. operates as an integrated energy firm that provides petroleum refining and transportation services. The company has market cap of $2.92 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Refining and Logistics. It has a 6.13 P/E ratio. The Refining segment owns and operates two refineries in Tyler, Texas, and El Dorado, Arkansas; and produces various petroleum products used in transportation and industrial markets.

Among 4 analysts covering Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances has $16800 highest and $133 lowest target. $141.80’s average target is 0.23% above currents $141.47 stock price. Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, February 25. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, February 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Advisory Network Ltd Company has invested 0% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs has invested 0.03% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Pictet Asset Management reported 361,849 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests Incorporated accumulated 43 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.05% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 187,472 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Fdx reported 0.01% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Whittier Of Nevada owns 680 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 1,988 shares. 400 were accumulated by Advantage Inc. Minnesota-based Sit Inv has invested 0.01% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Epoch Investment Prtnrs Inc accumulated 27,107 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Chilton Ltd has 0.1% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Ls Lc reported 4,474 shares. Renaissance Gru Limited Liability Corp stated it has 13,175 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates, makes, and supplies flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. The company has market cap of $15.09 billion. It operates through two divisions, Flavors and Fragrances. It has a 43.61 P/E ratio. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.