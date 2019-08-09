Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Both Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) and Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delek Logistics Partners LP 32 1.23 N/A 2.57 12.93 Falcon Minerals Corporation 8 5.27 N/A -4.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Delek Logistics Partners LP and Falcon Minerals Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Delek Logistics Partners LP and Falcon Minerals Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delek Logistics Partners LP 0.00% -49.3% 9.6% Falcon Minerals Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Delek Logistics Partners LP are 0.9 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Falcon Minerals Corporation’s Current Ratio is 11.1 and its Quick Ratio is 11.1. Falcon Minerals Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Delek Logistics Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners LP and Falcon Minerals Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delek Logistics Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Falcon Minerals Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the consensus target price of Falcon Minerals Corporation is $10.5, which is potential 70.73% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Delek Logistics Partners LP and Falcon Minerals Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.5% and 72.9%. 0.3% are Delek Logistics Partners LP’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 8% of Falcon Minerals Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delek Logistics Partners LP 4.66% 1.1% 1.96% 11.07% 14.12% 13.54% Falcon Minerals Corporation -2.35% -7.59% -7.49% -3.77% -24.31% -6.94%

For the past year Delek Logistics Partners LP had bullish trend while Falcon Minerals Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Delek Logistics Partners LP beats Falcon Minerals Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.