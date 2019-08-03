Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Stock Value Rose While Biglari Capital Increased Position; Churchill Downs (CHDN) Holder Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Boosted Its Holding by $567,000 as Market Valuation Rose

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 196.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $857,000, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $5.88 during the last trading session, reaching $120.35. About 315,747 shares traded or 16.64% up from the average. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING; 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.96% . The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $781.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 30,372 shares traded or 13.30% up from the average. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 07/03/2018 DELEK DRILLING, NOBLE BEGIN TALKS WITH EMG ON USING PIPELINE; 04/04/2018 – DNO ASA DNO.OL – DNO ASA, NORWEGIAN OIL AND GAS OPERATOR, TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 15.37 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FROM DELEK GROUP LTD; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING COMMENTS ON REGIONAL EXPORT PLANS; 07/03/2018 – Noble, Delek seek rights to EMG pipeline for Egypt natgas supply; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS, LP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 02/04/2018 – Delek US Holdings Simplifies Debt Structure with new $1.0 Billion Revolving Credit Facility and $700.0 Million Term Loan B; 04/04/2018 – DNO ASA – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 15.37 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FROM DELEK GROUP LTD; 14/05/2018 – Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING 4Q PROFIT $62.7M; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING 4Q REVENUE $100.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century reported 0.01% stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 79,925 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 118,193 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Maryland-based Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 14,339 shares. 7,200 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Jane Street Gp Ltd Company holds 6,458 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Llc accumulated 18,561 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 62,541 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tennessee-based Ftb has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Ls Investment Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 5,249 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 2,098 shares. D E Shaw & Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 7,198 shares to 18,200 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spire Inc by 5,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,600 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is Churchill Downs Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:CHDN) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/05/2019: CHDN,CPB,GME – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gaming Segment to Aid Churchill Downs (CHDN) in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sports Betting & Esports: What’s Next and How to Invest – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

More notable recent Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Participate in the 2019 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Delek Logistics Partners, LP 2018 K-1 Tax Packages Available on Website – GlobeNewswire” published on March 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Delek US Holdings Announces Addition to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Host Fourth Quarter 2018 Conference Call on February 20 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DKL shares while 6 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 5.00% less from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Biglari Cap reported 121,000 shares. Regions Financial stated it has 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). 12,451 were accumulated by Geode Cap Mngmt Lc. Fmr Lc stated it has 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Tortoise Capital Advsr Limited Co holds 0.06% or 287,927 shares. 3 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Kornitzer Cap Ks stated it has 140,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 137,736 shares stake. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership owns 94,563 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invests Com Limited stated it has 296,427 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Incorporated has 0% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Homrich Berg accumulated 10,033 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd accumulated 154 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Company reported 658,143 shares stake.