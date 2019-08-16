Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Position Boosted by Biglari Capital Corp; Liberty Capital Management Trimmed Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Market Value Declined

Liberty Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 30.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc sold 16,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 37,124 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, down from 53,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.42. About 2.99 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.96% . The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $732.52M market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $30. About 3,242 shares traded. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 07/03/2018 – Noble, Delek seek rights to EMG pipeline for Egypt natgas supply; 31/05/2018 – DELEK GROUP LTD DLEKG.TA – WILL CONTINUE TO DIVEST NON-CORE ASSETS AS CO FOCUSES ON EXPANDING ENERGY BUSINESS IN ISRAEL AND ABROAD; 07/03/2018 – DELEK, NOBLE SAY IN TALKS TO BUY RIGHTS TO USE EMG PIPELINE FOR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY TO EGYPT; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 07/05/2018 – DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP DKL.N – DECLARED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.75 PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT; INCREASED BY 8.7 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Delek Logistics Rtg To “BB-‘, Dbt Rtgs; Otlk Stbl; 21/05/2018 – Delek US Announces Closing of the Sale of its West Coast Asphalt Terminals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Delek Logistics Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DKL); 04/04/2018 – DNO Pays GBP70.4 Mln for Delek Group’s Stake in Faroe Petroleum; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING COMMENTS ON REGIONAL EXPORT PLANS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DKL shares while 6 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 5.00% less from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks invested in 140,000 shares. Moreover, Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Biglari Capital Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 121,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 3 shares. Tortoise Advsrs Ltd invested 0.06% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated reported 200 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De accumulated 44,203 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Services Network Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 154 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation reported 31,946 shares stake. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited holds 0.07% or 296,427 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Corp reported 62,644 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 575 shares. The Maryland-based Arrow Invest Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.22% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0.01% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. London Of Virginia reported 1.95% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 7.51M shares. 97,944 were reported by Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability. Bartlett Communication Limited Company holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 891,522 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv holds 126,411 shares or 1.81% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance stated it has 0.72% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Holderness Investments reported 2.6% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lockheed Martin Invest Mgmt has invested 0.2% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability reported 5,297 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) invested in 0.82% or 136,631 shares. Community Group Incorporated Lc owns 2.29% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 113,739 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Davis R M Inc reported 30,931 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Cumberland Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Martin Currie stated it has 84,608 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings.