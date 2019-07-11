Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Market Value Rose While Biglari Capital Has Boosted Its Position; Trinity Inds (TRN) Market Value Declined While Water Island Capital Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.55 Million

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 40.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 73,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 107,189 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, down from 180,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 1.01M shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 16.01% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 23/04/2018 – BRITISH MEDIA MINISTER SAYS MINDED TO ISSUE A PUBLIC INTERVENTION NOTICE ON TRINITY MIRROR’S TNI.L ACQUISITION OF NORTHERN & SHELL ASSETS; 11/04/2018 – BLANK CHECK COMPANY, TRINITY MERGER CORP FILES FOR IPO OF UP TO $300.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts Tue, 3/20/2018, 6:30 PM; 05/03/2018 – Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for Trinity Lutheran Pre-School in Hopkinton; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Merger Corp. Announces Pricing of $300M Initial Public Offering; 26/03/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK -FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$ 608.3 MLN VS HK$ 441.5 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Cherwell: Exclusive: Oxford Union release Trinity term card; 07/05/2018 – Trinity Industries at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Trinity Ltd; 01/05/2018 – Trinity Mirror’s Express deal faces public interest probe

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $789.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.35. About 34,378 shares traded or 30.82% up from the average. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 11.21% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS, LP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 07/03/2018 – Noble, Delek seek rights to EMG pipeline for Egypt natgas supply; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING 4Q PROFIT $62.7M; 21/05/2018 – Delek US Announces Closing of the Sale of its West Coast Asphalt Terminals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Delek Logistics Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DKL); 14/05/2018 – Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 21/03/2018 – Aphrodite Partners in Talks to Sell 6 Bcm/Yr to Shell: Delek; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Delek Logistics Rtg To “BB-‘, Dbt Rtgs; Otlk Stbl; 02/04/2018 – Delek US Holdings Simplifies Debt Structure with new $1.0 Billion Revolving Credit Facility and $700.0 Million Term Loan B; 07/05/2018 – DELEK 1Q ADJ. EPS INCL 42C/SHR BENEFIT 33C, EST. LOSS 13C

More notable recent Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Fund Drop The Ball On Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Dallas gains $1.5B public company after spinoff – Dallas Business Journal” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Greenbrier And Trinity: A Tale Of 2 Railcar Companies – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 414,277 shares to 605,253 shares, valued at $110.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 1.67M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 41.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.48 per share. TRN’s profit will be $36.36M for 17.38 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 12.14M shares stake. First Personal Finance has invested 0.01% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Zuckerman Gp Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.31% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Panagora Asset Management Inc invested in 0% or 12,640 shares. 34,400 were reported by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corp. Guardian Investment Mngmt owns 18,800 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 21,655 shares. Jabodon Pt invested 1.4% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). P Schoenfeld Asset Lp holds 2.56% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 1.50 million shares. 22,240 were accumulated by Sasco Capital Ct. Chicago Equity Partners Lc has invested 0.1% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Moors Cabot has invested 0.07% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Catalyst Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 35,000 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) accumulated 14 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Co has 0% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 148,806 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DKL shares while 6 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 5.00% less from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0% or 25,615 shares. 154 were accumulated by Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Company. Clearbridge Invs Llc owns 658,143 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Goldman Sachs Gru holds 777,705 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fmr Lc owns 52,800 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Corp holds 62,644 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 31,946 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Regions Corp accumulated 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Capital Lc invested in 0% or 12,451 shares. First Republic Management invested in 8,915 shares or 0% of the stock. Psagot Invest House Ltd owns 4,702 shares. Lpl Financial Llc invested in 0% or 11,438 shares.