Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Market Valuation Rose While Biglari Capital Increased by $544,000 Its Stake; Bangor Savings Bank Holding in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Lowered by $318,528

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 48.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 6,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 6,939 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335,000, down from 13,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45. About 13.40 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo lowers expected earnings hit from regulatory cap on assets; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo will pay $1B fine to end mortgage, auto loan probes; 10/04/2018 – IBT: US Watchdog Seeks Record Fine Against Wells Fargo For Lending Abuses; 20/04/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Wells Fargo to pay $1B for mortgage, auto lending abuses; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Unisys; 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 100 points, led by JP Morgan and Wells Fargo; 07/05/2018 – REV Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/03/2018 – Wells Fargo: It’s time to buy into the sell-off despite trade, rate fears (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N EXPECTS $4 BILLION IN EXPENSE REDUCTIONS BY END OF 2019 – INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.96% . The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $746.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $30.59. About 16,536 shares traded. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 07/05/2018 – DELEK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 25C/SHR FROM 20C, EST. 20C; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Delek Logistics Rtg To “BB-‘, Dbt Rtgs; Otlk Stbl; 07/03/2018 – Noble, Delek seek rights to EMG pipeline for Egypt natgas supply; 14/03/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP 2017 K-1 Tax Packages Available on Website; 21/03/2018 – Aphrodite Partners in Talks to Sell 6 Bcm/Yr to Shell: Delek; 07/03/2018 – Delek Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – DELEK GROUP LTD – LEVIATHAN PROJECT IS ON TRACK FOR PRODUCTION OF FIRST GAS DURING 2019; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS, LP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 07/03/2018 – DELEK, NOBLE SAY IN TALKS TO BUY RIGHTS TO USE EMG PIPELINE FOR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY TO EGYPT; 02/04/2018 – Delek US Holdings Simplifies Debt Structure with new $1.0 Billion Revolving Credit Facility and $700.0 Million Term Loan B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DKL shares while 6 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 5.00% less from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 3 shares. Regions Financial Corp stated it has 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Tortoise Advisors Limited Liability invested in 287,927 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Lpl Fincl holds 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) or 11,438 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Com reported 0% stake. Pnc Fin Serv Incorporated has invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). 575 were reported by Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Fmr Ltd invested in 52,800 shares. First Tru LP owns 0.01% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 174,616 shares. 4,702 are owned by Psagot House. Bankshares Of America De invested in 44,203 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Homrich Berg reported 10,033 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 78,180 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.45 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Intl Equity Etf (SCHF) by 16,455 shares to 312,508 shares, valued at $9.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Short Term Us Treasury (SCHO) by 19,812 shares in the quarter, for a total of 481,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 3 (IEI).

