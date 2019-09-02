Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Holding Has Increased by Biglari Capital Corp; As Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Employees Retirement System Of Texas Trimmed Position by $702,000

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $67.71. About 490,287 shares traded or 0.02% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – FOLLOWING BLASER’S RESIGNATION, WILLIAM DOCKMAN WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CFO; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.85 – $3.95; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Reports 9.9% Stake in W.R. Grace & Co. — Filing; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.85-Adj EPS $3.95; 14/05/2018 – Grace Announces Departure of CFO and Appointment of Interim CFO; 24/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – LICENSED ITS UNIPOL PP PROCESS TECHNOLOGY TO INTER PIPELINE LTD. FOR HEARTLAND PETROCHEMICAL COMPLEX LOCATED IN ALBERTA; 24/04/2018 – Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Inter Pipeline; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N SAYS CFO THOMAS E. BLASER RESIGNED; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – WILL INSTITUTE A SURCHARGE OF $0.35 PER POUND ON PRICE OF ITS SULFUR OXIDES REDUCTION ADDITIVES

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $60.78 million for 18.40 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.69% negative EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $15.32 million activity. $276,160 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) shares were bought by La Force Andrew Hudson III. 106,608 shares were bought by 40 North Latitude Fund LP, worth $6.89 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). 34,157 were reported by Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Company reported 873,857 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 111,872 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Ltd Co holds 4,600 shares. The New York-based Meyer Handelman Company has invested 0.02% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Voya Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) or 17,763 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Services has invested 0.68% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). 38,687 were accumulated by Tiedemann Advisors Lc. 26,834 were reported by Verition Fund Management Ltd Llc. Fuller & Thaler Asset accumulated 3,150 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Lc reported 310,719 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.03% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) or 2,998 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Co owns 5,129 shares.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 83,835 shares to 179,800 shares, valued at $5.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 25,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM).