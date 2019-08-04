Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Holder Biglari Capital Raised Its Stake; First Financial (THFF) Holder First Financial Lowered Its Holding

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (THFF) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.09% . The institutional investor held 664,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90 million, down from 676,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in First Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $517.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $42.08. About 25,727 shares traded. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 13.87% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 06/03/2018 COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION PLANS: DAVID N. PRICE TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, SUCCEEDED BY MARK SALEH

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.96% . The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $781.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 30,372 shares traded or 15.54% up from the average. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 31/05/2018 – DELEK GROUP LTD DLEKG.TA – WILL CONTINUE TO DIVEST NON-CORE ASSETS AS CO FOCUSES ON EXPANDING ENERGY BUSINESS IN ISRAEL AND ABROAD; 23/04/2018 – DELEK PUBLISHES DRAFT PROSPECTUS FOR `DELEK TAMLUGIM 2012′; 07/05/2018 – DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP DKL.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.59; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Delek Logistics Rtg To “BB-‘, Dbt Rtgs; Otlk Stbl; 04/04/2018 – DNO ASA – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 15.37 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FROM DELEK GROUP LTD; 04/04/2018 – Israel’s Delek Group sells Faroe stake for 70 mln pounds; 21/05/2018 – Delek US Announces Closing of the Sale of its West Coast Asphalt Terminals; 07/05/2018 – DELEK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 25C/SHR FROM 20C, EST. 20C; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING COMMENTS ON REGIONAL EXPORT PLANS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DKL shares while 6 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 5.00% less from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 137,736 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Lc holds 31,946 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Kansas-based Tortoise Advsrs Limited has invested 0.06% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). 1,000 were accumulated by Regions Corp. Advisory Svcs Ltd owns 154 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 78,180 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt Incorporated has 8,915 shares. 777,705 are held by Goldman Sachs Grp. New York-based Clearbridge Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). 200 were accumulated by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Biglari Capital invested in 0.47% or 121,000 shares. Advisory Rech Inc holds 1.26M shares. First Trust Limited Partnership reported 174,616 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks, a Kansas-based fund reported 140,000 shares.

More notable recent Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Delek Logistics Partners, LP Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Participate in the Wells Fargo Securities Midstream and Utility Symposium – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Delek US Holdings Names Blake Fernandez SVP of Investor Relations – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Delek US and Delek Logistics Announce Regina Jones has Joined the Companies as EVP, General Counsel and Secretary – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 25, 2018.

Analysts await First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.92 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.92 per share. THFF’s profit will be $11.31 million for 11.43 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by First Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.80% negative EPS growth.