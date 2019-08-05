Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Holder Biglari Capital Has Raised Stake by $544,000; Ensco Plc (ESV) Holder Gramercy Funds Management Has Cut Holding

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.96% . The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $768.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $31.47. About 6,584 shares traded. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 21/05/2018 – ISRAEL ORDERS PAZ REFINERY, DELEK ASHDOD TO CUT AIR POLLUTION; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING COMMENTS ON REGIONAL EXPORT PLANS; 26/04/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to $0.75 per Limited Partner Unit; 07/05/2018 – DELEK 1Q ADJ. EPS INCL 42C/SHR BENEFIT 33C, EST. LOSS 13C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Delek Logistics Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DKL); 21/03/2018 – Aphrodite Partners in Talks to Sell 6 Bcm/Yr to Shell: Delek; 04/04/2018 – Israel’s Delek Group sells Faroe stake for 70 mln pounds; 07/05/2018 – DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP DKL.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.59; 07/03/2018 – DELEK, NOBLE SAY IN TALKS TO BUY RIGHTS TO USE EMG PIPELINE FOR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY TO EGYPT; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING 4Q PROFIT $62.7M

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 71.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 547,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 213,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, down from 760,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 33.76% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenlight Inc reported 15.12M shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 1.07M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 0% or 526,420 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 633,669 shares in its portfolio. 71,741 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Basswood Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 7,986 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0% or 155,800 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr holds 0% or 1,250 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Co reported 0.01% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Luminus Limited Liability owns 1.46% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 17.30 million shares. Numerixs Inv Tech holds 0.15% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) or 281,400 shares. 24,181 are owned by Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd Co. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 167,484 shares stake. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 644,856 shares.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $374.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Technipfmc Plc by 547,644 shares to 760,744 shares, valued at $11.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

