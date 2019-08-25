Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Holder Bank Of Montreal Decreased Position; Jabodon Pt Company Decreased Holding in Trinity Inds (TRN) by $421,407

Jabodon Pt Company decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company sold 20,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The institutional investor held 76,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 96,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.85% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $16.28. About 1.21M shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 15/05/2018 – TRINITY MERGER CORP TMCXU.O SAYS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF 30.0 MLN UNITS PRICED AT $10.00/UNIT; 14/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: WB17–51–12/05/17 Neville Peterson LLP on behalf of Trinity Industries, Inc; 25/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC TRN.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.20 TO $1.40 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 26/03/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – FY REVENUE HK$1,701.3 MLN VS HK$1,777.0 MLN; 19/03/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES – RESTATEMENT ALSO DECREASES MAXIMUM AVAILABILITY UNDER FACILITY FROM $1.0 BLN TO $750 MLN – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – TRINITY MIRROR PLC TNI.L CMA DEADLINE FOR INITIAL DECISION IS 7 JUNE 2018; 23/03/2018 – AGRISOLUTIONS BUYS TRINITY; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES: SEPARATION REMAINS ON TRACK FOR 4Q; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – SUN WEIYING WILL BE RE-DESIGNATED FROM NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR TO EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND APPOINTED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 11/04/2018 – UK’S CMA HAS LAUNCHED AN INITIAL INVESTIGATION INTO COMPLETED TRINITY MIRROR/EXPRESS MERGER

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 96.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 17,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.96% . The institutional investor held 575 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19,000, down from 18,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $753.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $30.84. About 32,991 shares traded or 12.19% up from the average. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 07/05/2018 – DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP DKL.N – DECLARED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.75 PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT; INCREASED BY 8.7 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 21/03/2018 – Aphrodite Partners in Talks to Sell 6 Bcm/Yr to Shell: Delek; 23/04/2018 – DELEK PUBLISHES DRAFT PROSPECTUS FOR `DELEK TAMLUGIM 2012′; 21/05/2018 – ISRAEL ORDERS PAZ REFINERY, DELEK ASHDOD TO CUT AIR POLLUTION; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING COMMENTS ON REGIONAL EXPORT PLANS; 07/05/2018 – DELEK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 25C/SHR FROM 20C, EST. 20C; 07/03/2018 DELEK DRILLING, NOBLE BEGIN TALKS WITH EMG ON USING PIPELINE; 22/05/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Participate in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 07/05/2018 – DELEK 1Q ADJ. EPS INCL 42C/SHR BENEFIT 33C, EST. LOSS 13C; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING 4Q PROFIT $62.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DKL shares while 6 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 5.00% less from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 200 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 12,451 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 11,405 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 44,203 shares. Pnc Svcs Gru invested in 950 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 100 shares. Homrich And Berg invested in 0.02% or 10,033 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co reported 31,946 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 78,180 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Advisory Research reported 1.26M shares. The Maryland-based Arrow Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.22% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Regions Corporation reported 1,000 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd invested 0.01% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL).

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23 billion and $116.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 134,320 shares to 149,320 shares, valued at $36.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 40,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 623,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 7,385 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 34,552 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 90,539 shares. 349,503 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Thb Asset invested in 18,002 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 3,817 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 146,726 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated has 301,170 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moors Cabot reported 46,318 shares. Cooperman Leon G holds 1.92M shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Co invested in 0% or 148,806 shares. Caxton Assocs Lp has 28,807 shares. Camarda Fin Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 512 shares. Bb&T Securities accumulated 32,555 shares. 126,000 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $12.69 million activity.