Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) EPS Estimated At $0.84; Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) Shorts Raised By 2.47%

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) had an increase of 2.47% in short interest. SIRI’s SI was 183.85M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 2.47% from 179.41M shares previously. With 26.42M avg volume, 7 days are for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s short sellers to cover SIRI’s short positions. The SI to Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s float is 11.79%. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.4. About 6.86M shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM 1Q Net $289.4M; 06/03/2018 – Sirius seeking $2bn in government-backed debt for fertiliser project; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERVIEW-Sirius Minerals’ losses widen, looks to China; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: LIBERTY SIRIUSXM 1Q ADJ OIBDA $525M; 14/03/2018 – Diplo to Produce His Own Exclusive SiriusXM Channel; 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM Sees FY Rev $5.7B; 12/04/2018 – Shane McAnally, Singer, Songwriter, Producer to Host Exclusive New Series on SiriusXM’s Volume Channel; 15/05/2018 – U2 Live At The Apollo For SiriusXM; 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Sirius XM Reiterated Fincl and Subscriber Guidance for 2018; 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Sirius XM 1Q Net $289M

Analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) to report $0.84 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 23.53% from last quarter’s $0.68 EPS. DKL’s profit would be $20.51 million giving it 9.42 P/E if the $0.84 EPS is correct. After having $0.69 EPS previously, Delek Logistics Partners, LP’s analysts see 21.74% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.66. About 2,999 shares traded. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 02/04/2018 – Delek US Holdings Simplifies Debt Structure with new $1.0 Billion Revolving Credit Facility and $700.0 Million Term Loan B; 07/05/2018 – DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP DKL.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.59; 07/05/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners 1Q EPS 59c; 14/05/2018 – Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 04/04/2018 – DNO ASA DNO.OL – DNO ASA, NORWEGIAN OIL AND GAS OPERATOR, TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 15.37 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FROM DELEK GROUP LTD; 22/05/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Participate in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 31/05/2018 – DELEK GROUP LTD DLEKG.TA – WILL CONTINUE TO DIVEST NON-CORE ASSETS AS CO FOCUSES ON EXPANDING ENERGY BUSINESS IN ISRAEL AND ABROAD; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING 4Q PROFIT $62.7M; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS, LP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 14/03/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP 2017 K-1 Tax Packages Available on Website

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company has market cap of $27.94 billion. The firm broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels. It has a 28.96 P/E ratio. It also streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; and offer applications to allow clients to access its Internet radio service on smartphones, tablets, computers, home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.50, from 2.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares while 144 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 777.63 million shares or 13.57% less from 899.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 41,104 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 111,935 were accumulated by Smith Moore &. Hsbc Pcl invested in 471,433 shares or 0% of the stock. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Invesco Limited reported 48.90 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.03% or 748,968 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited has invested 0.05% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Wells Fargo Mn owns 0% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 1.07 million shares. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 74,366 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp holds 0.02% or 13.80 million shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com reported 0.04% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Carroll Assocs has 440 shares. 14,795 were reported by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation has 905,980 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.01% or 304,893 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 4 investors sold Delek Logistics Partners, LP shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 5.18 million shares or 0.73% less from 5.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) or 57,001 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 72,360 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys has 11,905 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Company holds 25,689 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Natl Bank Of America De reported 43,690 shares. Moreover, First Republic Inv Mgmt has 0% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 8,915 shares. Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Hm Payson & accumulated 718 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Homrich And Berg holds 10,033 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership reported 93,563 shares stake.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. The company has market cap of $773.17 million. It operates in two divisions, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. It has a 12.85 P/E ratio. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.