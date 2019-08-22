Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) and SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) Comparison side by side

Since Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) and SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delek Logistics Partners LP 32 1.18 N/A 2.57 12.93 SM Energy Company 14 0.75 N/A 0.09 107.20

In table 1 we can see Delek Logistics Partners LP and SM Energy Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. SM Energy Company has lower revenue and earnings than Delek Logistics Partners LP. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Delek Logistics Partners LP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SM Energy Company, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delek Logistics Partners LP 0.00% -49.3% 9.6% SM Energy Company 0.00% 0.5% 0.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1 beta indicates that Delek Logistics Partners LP is 0.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. SM Energy Company on the other hand, has 2.95 beta which makes it 195.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Delek Logistics Partners LP is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival SM Energy Company is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Delek Logistics Partners LP is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SM Energy Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Delek Logistics Partners LP and SM Energy Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delek Logistics Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 SM Energy Company 1 3 2 2.33

On the other hand, SM Energy Company’s potential upside is 47.35% and its consensus target price is $15.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.5% of Delek Logistics Partners LP shares and 0% of SM Energy Company shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Delek Logistics Partners LP’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of SM Energy Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delek Logistics Partners LP 4.66% 1.1% 1.96% 11.07% 14.12% 13.54% SM Energy Company -0.99% -19.21% -34.41% -51.18% -64.02% -35.59%

For the past year Delek Logistics Partners LP had bullish trend while SM Energy Company had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Delek Logistics Partners LP beats SM Energy Company.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.