Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) and SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Contrasting side by side

Since Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) and SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delek Logistics Partners LP 31 0.65 8.70M 2.57 12.93 SilverBow Resources Inc. 9 0.22 3.81M 6.98 1.49

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Delek Logistics Partners LP and SilverBow Resources Inc. SilverBow Resources Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Delek Logistics Partners LP. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Delek Logistics Partners LP has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than SilverBow Resources Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Delek Logistics Partners LP and SilverBow Resources Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delek Logistics Partners LP 28,477,905.07% -49.3% 9.6% SilverBow Resources Inc. 40,661,686.23% 33.2% 11.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.5% of Delek Logistics Partners LP shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.6% of SilverBow Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Delek Logistics Partners LP’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, SilverBow Resources Inc. has 4.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delek Logistics Partners LP 4.66% 1.1% 1.96% 11.07% 14.12% 13.54% SilverBow Resources Inc. -6.48% -24.55% -41.4% -57.47% -65.18% -56.05%

For the past year Delek Logistics Partners LP had bullish trend while SilverBow Resources Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors Delek Logistics Partners LP beats SilverBow Resources Inc.

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.