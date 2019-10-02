Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) and Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) and Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delek Logistics Partners LP 32 1.22 N/A 2.57 12.93 Rattler Midstream LP 18 0.00 41.31M 0.58 31.97

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Delek Logistics Partners LP and Rattler Midstream LP. Rattler Midstream LP has lower revenue and earnings than Delek Logistics Partners LP. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Delek Logistics Partners LP has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Rattler Midstream LP, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delek Logistics Partners LP 0.00% -49.3% 9.6% Rattler Midstream LP 226,728,869.37% 13.7% 12.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Delek Logistics Partners LP are 0.9 and 0.7. Competitively, Rattler Midstream LP has 0.7 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Delek Logistics Partners LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rattler Midstream LP.

Analyst Ratings

Delek Logistics Partners LP and Rattler Midstream LP Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delek Logistics Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Rattler Midstream LP 0 3 6 2.67

Competitively Rattler Midstream LP has a consensus target price of $22.67, with potential upside of 31.80%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.5% of Delek Logistics Partners LP shares and 32.6% of Rattler Midstream LP shares. About 0.3% of Delek Logistics Partners LP’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3% of Rattler Midstream LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delek Logistics Partners LP 4.66% 1.1% 1.96% 11.07% 14.12% 13.54% Rattler Midstream LP -1.17% -5.89% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Delek Logistics Partners LP has 13.54% stronger performance while Rattler Midstream LP has -3.64% weaker performance.