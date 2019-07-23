Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) and Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) and Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delek Logistics Partners LP 31 1.21 N/A 2.65 11.94 Lilis Energy Inc. 1 0.56 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Delek Logistics Partners LP and Lilis Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Delek Logistics Partners LP and Lilis Energy Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delek Logistics Partners LP 0.00% -51.8% 9.8% Lilis Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% -11.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.05 shows that Delek Logistics Partners LP is 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Lilis Energy Inc. on the other hand, has 0.78 beta which makes it 22.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Delek Logistics Partners LP is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Lilis Energy Inc. is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Delek Logistics Partners LP is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Lilis Energy Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.6% of Delek Logistics Partners LP shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Lilis Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Delek Logistics Partners LP’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 10.9% of Lilis Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delek Logistics Partners LP 4.53% -4.09% 8.28% 0.76% 11.21% 8.17% Lilis Energy Inc. -15.45% -7.96% -46.67% -61.48% -75.87% -24.09%

For the past year Delek Logistics Partners LP had bullish trend while Lilis Energy Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Delek Logistics Partners LP beats on 7 of the 8 factors Lilis Energy Inc.

Lilis Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, acquires, drills for, and produces oil and natural gas properties and prospects in the United States. The company holds interests in approximately 6,924 net acres in the Delaware Basin and approximately 14,254 net acres in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 550,705 barrels of oil; and 3,871,506 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Recovery Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Lilis Energy, Inc. in December 2013. Lilis Energy, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.