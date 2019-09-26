Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) and Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) Contrasting side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) and Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delek Logistics Partners LP 32 1.18 N/A 2.57 12.93 Baytex Energy Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

In table 1 we can see Delek Logistics Partners LP and Baytex Energy Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Delek Logistics Partners LP and Baytex Energy Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delek Logistics Partners LP 0.00% -49.3% 9.6% Baytex Energy Corp. 0.00% -9% -4.2%

Risk and Volatility

Delek Logistics Partners LP’s 1 beta indicates that its volatility is 0.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Baytex Energy Corp. has beta of 2.53 which is 153.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Delek Logistics Partners LP are 0.9 and 0.7. Competitively, Baytex Energy Corp. has 0.9 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners LP and Baytex Energy Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delek Logistics Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Baytex Energy Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Baytex Energy Corp.’s consensus target price is $3.5, while its potential upside is 120.13%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.5% of Delek Logistics Partners LP shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.7% of Baytex Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Delek Logistics Partners LP’s shares. Comparatively, Baytex Energy Corp. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delek Logistics Partners LP 4.66% 1.1% 1.96% 11.07% 14.12% 13.54% Baytex Energy Corp. 4.11% -3.18% -20% -9.52% -52.94% -13.64%

For the past year Delek Logistics Partners LP had bullish trend while Baytex Energy Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Delek Logistics Partners LP beats Baytex Energy Corp.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers heavy oil, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids. As of March 7, 2017, it had proved plus probable reserve of 406 million barrels of oil equivalent; and proved reserves of 253 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.