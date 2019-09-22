Delek Logistics Partners L.P. (DKL) Stock Value Rose While Tortoise Capital Advisors Raised by $1.11 Million Its Holding; Ii Vi (IIVI) Market Value Rose While Tig Advisors Has Boosted by $2.63 Million Its Holding

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners L.P. (DKL) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 35,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.96% . The hedge fund held 323,720 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.36 million, up from 287,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $774.76M market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $31.73. About 72,054 shares traded or 138.79% up from the average. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Delek Logistics Rtg To “BB-‘, Dbt Rtgs; Otlk Stbl; 07/03/2018 DELEK DRILLING, NOBLE BEGIN TALKS WITH EMG ON USING PIPELINE; 07/05/2018 – DELEK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 25C/SHR FROM 20C, EST. 20C; 26/04/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to $0.75 per Limited Partner Unit; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 07/03/2018 – Noble, Delek seek rights to EMG pipeline for Egypt natgas supply; 21/04/2018 – DJ Delek Logistics Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DKL); 07/03/2018 – Delek Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – DELEK GROUP LTD – LEVIATHAN PROJECT IS ON TRACK FOR PRODUCTION OF FIRST GAS DURING 2019; 04/04/2018 – Israel’s Delek Group sells Faroe stake for 70 mln pounds

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 130.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 72,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 128,848 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71 million, up from 55,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $39.04. About 3.52 million shares traded or 360.24% up from the average. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 08/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter lnterconnects; 23/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in Detroit for Laser Materials Processing; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q REV. $295M, EST. $277.5M; 15/05/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA, A LEADER IN WAVELENGTH SELECTIVE SWITCHES; 08/03/2018 II-VI Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter Interconnects; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 12/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $85 MLN; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Net $30.1M

More notable recent Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Delek US Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 06, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Delek Logistics Announces Transportation Services Agreement Period for Incentive Rates for the Paline Pipeline from Longview to Nederland – GlobeNewswire” published on December 29, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “Delek Logistics Partners, LP 2018 K-1 Tax Packages Available on Website – GlobeNewswire” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Delek Logistics Partners, LP Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Host Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call on August 5 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $15.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delek Us Holdings Inc. by 31,564 shares to 242,815 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 87,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 483,843 shares, and cut its stake in Shell Midstream Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 4 investors sold DKL shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 5.18 million shares or 0.73% less from 5.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn has 0% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 26,519 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 790,745 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Savings Bank Of America De accumulated 43,690 shares. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 137 shares. 72,360 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Biglari has 58,177 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 14,451 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 2,094 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Rech reported 1.26 million shares stake. Lpl Fin Limited Company, California-based fund reported 13,738 shares. Arrow Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Hm Payson And has invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability owns 25,689 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold IIVI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.44 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 192,308 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 33,095 shares. 7,452 are owned by Riverhead Mgmt Lc. Texas Permanent School Fund has 30,934 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, John G Ullman And Assoc has 0.08% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Next Fincl Gp Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 3 shares. Amer International Gru invested in 46,767 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 1,927 shares. Pnc Financial Services stated it has 15,020 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hillcrest Asset Mngmt Llc reported 1.03% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,600 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Firsthand Cap Mngmt holds 3.1% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) or 220,000 shares. Northern Corp holds 0.01% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) or 1.08M shares.

Tig Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.62B and $2.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 28,958 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $493,496 activity.