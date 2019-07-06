Delek Logistics Partners L.P. (DKL) Stock Price Rose While Tortoise Capital Advisors Raised Stake; As Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Stock Price Rose, Spitfire Capital Has Increased Its Holding by $341,000

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners L.P. (DKL) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 29,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 287,927 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.34 million, up from 258,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $822.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $33.69. About 36,604 shares traded or 36.07% up from the average. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 11.21% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING 4Q REVENUE $100.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Delek Logistics Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DKL); 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 07/03/2018 – Noble, Delek seek rights to EMG pipeline for Egypt natgas supply; 07/05/2018 – DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP DKL.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.59; 07/05/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners 1Q EPS 59c; 23/04/2018 – DELEK PUBLISHES DRAFT PROSPECTUS FOR `DELEK TAMLUGIM 2012′; 31/05/2018 – DELEK GROUP LTD – LEVIATHAN PROJECT IS ON TRACK FOR PRODUCTION OF FIRST GAS DURING 2019; 04/04/2018 – DNO ASA DNO.OL – DNO ASA, NORWEGIAN OIL AND GAS OPERATOR, TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 15.37 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FROM DELEK GROUP LTD; 04/04/2018 – Israel’s Delek Group sells Faroe stake for 70 mln pounds

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 161,224 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, up from 150,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $34.25. About 347,739 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 17.95% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – Altra, Fortive Transaction Expected to Generate Annual Cost Synergies of $46M by Yr Four; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – COMBINED COMPANY IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE CUMULATIVE FIVE-YEAR FREE CASH FLOWS IN EXCESS OF $1 BLN; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – UPON COMPLETION DEAL, CO INTENDS TO PRIORITIZE DEBT PAY DOWN WHILE MAINTAINING CURRENT DIVIDEND POLICY; 24/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $910 MLN TO $930 MLN; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – INTENDS TO FINANCE TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – WILL INCREASE SIZE OF ITS BOARD WITH ADDITION OF ONE BOARD MEMBER DESIGNATED BY FORTIVE; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO WITH 4 OPERATING COS FROM FORTIVE’S AUTOMATION AND SPECIALTY PLATFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold DKL shares while 6 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 5.00% less from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Regions has 0% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 1,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,438 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc accumulated 200 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 11,405 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd has 0.07% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Pnc Fin Services Grp invested in 950 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley invested in 78,180 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsr holds 287,927 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Com Mn invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Kornitzer Cap Management Ks has 0.08% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Guggenheim Capital Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 31,946 shares. 8,915 are held by First Republic Invest Mgmt Incorporated. Biglari reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL).

More notable recent Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Participate in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 22, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “18 Straight Hikes, A 9% Yield, More Hikes Ahead For This YieldCo LP – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2017. More interesting news about Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Participate in the 2019 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Host First Quarter 2019 Conference Call on May 6 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andeavor Logistics L.P. by 435,489 shares to 14.22M shares, valued at $501.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sm Energy Co. (NYSE:SM) by 22,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,000 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).