Delek Logistics Partners L.P. (DKL) Shareholder Tortoise Capital Advisors Upped Its Stake; Aecom (ACM) Shares Rose While Greenhaven Associates Has Trimmed Its Holding by $899,000

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 31,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The hedge fund held 1.61 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.88 million, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $33.11. About 452,330 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Adj EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Rev $4.79B; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aecom’s Ba2 Cfr; Assigns Ba1 Rating To Term Loan A; 08/05/2018 – AECOM ACM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – ADM Bd of Directors Nominates AECOM Chmn and CEO Michael S. Burke to Bd; 03/04/2018 – Aecom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – ALSO INTENDS TO SELL AND EXIT CERTAIN NON-CORE OIL & GAS OPERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $2.50 – $2.90; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q REV. $4.8B, EST. $4.81B; 14/03/2018 – AECOM- UNDER AMENDED AGREEMENT, INCREASING CAPACITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $1.35 BLN AND EXTENDING ITS TERM UNTIL MARCH 13, 2023 – SEC FILING

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners L.P. (DKL) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 29,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.96% . The hedge fund held 287,927 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.34M, up from 258,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $739.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $30.27. About 40,365 shares traded or 49.73% up from the average. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 31/05/2018 – DELEK GROUP LTD DLEKG.TA – WILL CONTINUE TO DIVEST NON-CORE ASSETS AS CO FOCUSES ON EXPANDING ENERGY BUSINESS IN ISRAEL AND ABROAD; 23/04/2018 – DELEK PUBLISHES DRAFT PROSPECTUS FOR `DELEK TAMLUGIM 2012′; 04/04/2018 – Israel’s Delek Group sells Faroe stake for 70 mln pounds; 04/04/2018 – DNO ASA – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 15.37 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FROM DELEK GROUP LTD; 21/05/2018 – Delek US Announces Closing of the Sale of its West Coast Asphalt Terminals; 04/04/2018 – DNO ASA DNO.OL – DNO ASA, NORWEGIAN OIL AND GAS OPERATOR, TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 15.37 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FROM DELEK GROUP LTD; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING 4Q PROFIT $62.7M; 07/05/2018 – DELEK 1Q ADJ. EPS INCL 42C/SHR BENEFIT 33C, EST. LOSS 13C; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS, LP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 31/05/2018 – DELEK GROUP LTD – LEVIATHAN PROJECT IS ON TRACK FOR PRODUCTION OF FIRST GAS DURING 2019

More notable recent Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) CEO Uzi Yemin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Delek US and Delek Logistics Announce Chief Financial Officer Transition – GlobeNewswire” published on March 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Delek US Holdings Announces Addition to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Delek Logistics Partners, LP Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Delek US Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DKL shares while 6 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 5.00% less from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Inv Limited Liability Company has 16,948 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. North Carolina-based Fincl Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Raymond James Associate reported 14,450 shares. Morgan Stanley has 78,180 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn owns 0% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 25,615 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Psagot Invest House Limited owns 4,702 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 575 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 12,451 shares. Advisory Service Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 208,305 shares. Advisory Research holds 1.26M shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Com Ltd owns 296,427 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL).

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Midstream Partners L.P. by 28,111 shares to 6.16 million shares, valued at $89.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) by 125,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,456 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ACM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 134.33 million shares or 1.31% less from 136.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis reported 0.04% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited owns 49,653 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Clean Yield holds 0% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 70 shares. Pitcairn Communication holds 0.06% or 19,211 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp holds 0.01% or 18,701 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 29,340 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Comerica Fincl Bank reported 327,071 shares stake. Moreover, Cornerstone has 0% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). 420,691 were reported by Tiaa Cref Mgmt Lc. Us Comml Bank De holds 1,371 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.06% or 41,800 shares. Alphaone Invest Ltd Company has 1,343 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 17,900 shares. 1.40 million are held by Prudential Incorporated.

More notable recent AECOM (NYSE:ACM) news were published by: Business.Financialpost.com which released: “AECOM announces intent to spin off its industry-leading government services business – Financial Post” on June 17, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Engine Capital Issues Open Letter to AECOM (ACM) Shareholders – StreetInsider.com” published on February 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AECOM (ACM) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about AECOM (NYSE:ACM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AECOM urged to review strategic options by Starboard – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why AECOM Stock Dropped 10% This Morning – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 12, 2018.