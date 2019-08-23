Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|13
|15.40
|N/A
|0.71
|19.40
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.19% and 40.86%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|1.56%
|3.48%
|5.56%
|10.77%
|9%
|14.86%
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|-1.04%
|-1.98%
|-0.76%
|9%
|-1.98%
|17.34%
For the past year Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
Summary
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.