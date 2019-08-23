Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 15.40 N/A 0.71 19.40 Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.19% and 40.86%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 1.56% 3.48% 5.56% 10.77% 9% 14.86% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.04% -1.98% -0.76% 9% -1.98% 17.34%

For the past year Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Summary

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Royce Global Value Trust Inc.