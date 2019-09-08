Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 14.87 N/A 0.71 19.40 Puyi Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Puyi Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Puyi Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Puyi Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.19% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 1.56% 3.48% 5.56% 10.77% 9% 14.86% Puyi Inc. 1.88% -6.74% 94.17% 0% 0% 91.18%

For the past year Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Puyi Inc.

Summary

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Puyi Inc.