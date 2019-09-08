Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|13
|14.87
|N/A
|0.71
|19.40
|Puyi Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Puyi Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Puyi Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Puyi Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Puyi Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.19% and 0%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|1.56%
|3.48%
|5.56%
|10.77%
|9%
|14.86%
|Puyi Inc.
|1.88%
|-6.74%
|94.17%
|0%
|0%
|91.18%
For the past year Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Puyi Inc.
Summary
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Puyi Inc.
