Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 14.78 N/A 0.71 19.40 Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 12.97 N/A 1.17 12.05

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.19% and 10.74%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 1.56% 3.48% 5.56% 10.77% 9% 14.86% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22%

For the past year Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund beats Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.